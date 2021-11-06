Williamsport -- Bryan P. Williams died on Nov. 2, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Bryan was born on Aug. 1, 1961, son of the late Leo M. Sr. and Josephine Ann (Fila) Williams.

He was a member of Visitation Church. Bryan had been self-employed working with his wife, Chrissy, for many years.

He enjoyed spending time on the river, he liked boating and motor sports. Growing up around the construction business, he always liked demolition, excavation and operating heavy equipment.

Surviving are his children: son, Branden Williams; daughter, Tierney Williams; son, Ryan Williams; son, Anthony Marchese; four grandchildren, Italia Mangiardi, Cannon and Damian Williams, and Madison Marchese; brothers Leo M Williams Jr., William R. Williams, Robert S. Williams; and sister, Bonnie P. Noviello.

Bryan’s wife of 36 years, Chrissy Williams, preceded him in death on Jan. 7, 2020.

The family will receive family friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

A Holy Mass to honor the life of Bryan Williams will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at Visitation Church, 1614 W. Southern Ave., South Williamsport with Father Wilder officiating, followed by burial in Wildwood Cemetery.

