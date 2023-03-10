Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan H. Hunsinger, 58, of Williamsport died Wednesday, March 8 at home with his wife by his side after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born March 28, 1964 in Williamsport, a son of the late Harold L. "Skip" and Helen M. (Mincemoyer) Hunsinger. On June 10, 2017, he married Nevilee Sue (Moore) Hunsinger, formerly of Picture Rocks and of Hershey.

Bryan graduated from Williamsport Area High School, Class of 1982. He was a member of the high school band and choir. He also attended Williamsport Area Community College and Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing. He graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science with a Bachelors of Mortuary Science in 1987. Through his high school and college years, he worked as a painter for his dad. He served his Funeral Director apprenticeship at Sanders Mortuary, Williamsport, and at Trefz and Bowser Funeral Home, Hummelstown. Bryan was employed by and eventually owned the Aurand Funeral Homes of McClure and Beavertown, spending a total of 20 years at that location. He then moved to Hughesville and worked for 6 years at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home. In 2015, he returned to his roots in Williamsport and since then has been a Funeral Director at both Sanders Mortuary and Knight­ Confer Funeral Homes.

Starting in the 1980s, Bryan spent a lot of time dabbling in computers. He used these skills to personalize funeral services by making commemorative videos to include still photos and music. He was way ahead of his time in a small rural community, but this service was well received and is something he continued to enjoy. He was known for "going the extra mile" to provide the families he served with a personalized and meaningful experience.

Bryan was a member of two different Barbershop Quartets during his years in Snyder County where he was lovingly called “Digger.” He enjoyed singing with them for local organizations and churches. Music played an important role in Bryan's life. Life was best when there was music playing or he was whistling a tune. He especially enjoyed Jimmy Buffet, Billy Joel, Phil Collins, and Ben Folds. Bryan and Nevilee saw all of his favorite artists in concert.

During his time in Snyder County, Bryan served as the County Deputy Coroner for 20 years. He volunteered with the local Fire Department. He was instrumental in the inception of and served as the first president of the Middle Creek Area Community Center. He continued to volunteer his time at the Community Center. He served a term as president of the Middle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce. Bryan had his own landscaping business in Snyder County. Plowing snow and cutting grass were among his favorite ways to spend time. Bryan always had a project he was working on. Those projects included flipping homes, remodeling his own home, and maintenance on his various rental units. He truly loved to stay busy.

Bryan was involved with Boy Scouts and Softball Teams. He mentored several young people, including his nephews and their friends who came to visit him during his final days and were able to share stories of the impact he had on their lives.

Bryan and his wife Nevilee enjoyed traveling together for many vacations, weekend trips, and day trips. Often times their road trips would be in their Mustang Convertible with the top down.

They learned to kayak together and this activity grew to include many family and friends on annual trips down the Susquehanna River. They completed many DIY home remodeling projects together and also enjoyed spending time and hosting family and friends at their cabin at Central Oak Heights in West Milton. Bryan grew up spending his summers at Central Oak Heights and made many friends during summer camps held there. As an adult, he served on the board and enjoyed helping the caretaker with lawn care and other projects.

In addition to Bryan's wife, he is survived by six children, Tana (Michael) Bride, Mt. Joy; Cara Schumacher, Denver, Colorado; Chelsea (Seth) Goshert, Middletown; Seth Williams, Hershey; Paige (Matthew) Bilby, Williamsport; Phoebe Williams, Williamsport; three grandsons, Liam Bride, Nolan Goshert and Hayden Bilby; two brothers, Harold L. Butch (Susan) Hunsinger and Joel Hunsinger, both of Williamsport; two nephews, Jonathon and Andrew Hunsinger of Williamsport; Father and Mother in law, Dan and Kay Moore, Picture Rocks; aunts and uncles, Robert Mincemoyer, South Williamsport; Eileen and Max Wasson, Manheim; John and Mary Capello, Conklin, N.Y.; Doris Hunsinger, Williamsport; and John Hunsinger, Montoursville.

A viewing will be held 5 - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport and 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 13 at St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport. A funeral service to honor Bryan's life will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 13 at church. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

Bryan's family wishes to thank all those who stopped to see him during his final days. He certainly appreciated all of the stories and laughter shared during those days.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bryan’s name to Central Oak Heights c/o Phyllis Dyer, PO Box 75, Winfield PA, 17889 for the pool project.

Online condolences may be made on Bryan’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.