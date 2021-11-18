Montoursville -- Bruce M. Hurlbert, age 85, of Loyalsock Twp., Montoursville, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.
Services by Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Updated: November 18, 2021 @ 10:53 am
