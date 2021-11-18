obit candles 8 new size

Montoursville -- Bruce M. Hurlbert, age 85, of Loyalsock Twp., Montoursville, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Services by Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services are private at the convenience of the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Hurlbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!