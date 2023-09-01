Muncy, Pa. — Bruce L. Sones, 76, of Muncy died Thursday, August 31, 2023 at WeCare at Loyalsock.

Born November 13, 1946 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Walter and Sadie (Chamberlain) Sones. On September 19, 1969, he married the former Kay E. Bonawitz. Together they celebrated 48 years of marriage before her death December 17, 2017.

Bruce attended Muncy High School and received his GED later in life. He served honorably with U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Bruce worked at Lycoming Silica Sand, Montoursville, for 10 years. He retired from Kopper’s, Muncy, where he worked for over 20 years.

Bruce loved the woods. Earlier in life, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most recently he was fond of driving around dirt roads and looking for deer. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Bruce W. and Tanya Sones, of Huntersville; one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Nathan Wiggin, of Millville; a brother and his companion, Roger Sones and Shirley, of Huntersville; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Gloria Mingle, of Turbotville and Kathy and Lloyd Hubbard, of Muncy; and four grandchildren, Cheyenne Felix, Steven Prince, Timothy Ellis, and Easton Sones.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Ronnie and Frank Sones.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Sones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.