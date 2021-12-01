Williamsport -- Bruce Edward “Cletus” Benson, 66, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was married to the former Helen O. “Charlie” (Ohnmeiss) who survives and they have shared 27 years as husband and wife.

Bruce was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on December 10, 1954 and was the son of the late Nina (Winland). He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1972 then served with the U.S. Army. He was employed at Susquehanna Paper for 33 years and retired in 2016. Bruce enjoyed all sports, but especially baseball and football and being on the boat.

In addition to his wife Helen, he is survived by one son; Michael A. Benson of Williamsport, one daughter; Lena J. Thorne (Curtis Keyes) of Williamsport, three grandchildren; Adrianna, Abrielle and Carson, all of Williamsport, two brothers; Joseph Kurtz (Pamela) of Williamsport and Glenn Kurtz (Linda) of Williamsport, one sister; Arlene Kurtz of Williamsport, two sisters-in-law; Glenda Kurtz and Melissa Kurtz, both of Williamsport, brother of the heart; Kenneth Ohnmeiss of Muncy and two sisters of the heart; Nessa Huff of Hughesville and Tammy Moyer of Spring Mills. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Jeff and Mark Kurtz.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

