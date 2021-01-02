Williamsport -- Bruce Albert Johnson, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Gatehouse inpatient unit at Divine Providence Hospital.

Bruce was born in Williamsport on May 20, 1957, one of five children of the late Albert and Carlene (Brooke) Johnson. He was a graduate of the former Williamsport Area Community College, now known as Penn College. Bruce loved dogs and being in the outdoors. Bruce was the husband of Eva with whom he celebrated 20 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Eileen, and his brother, Jim and sisters: Holly, Joni, and Merry.

In honoring Bruce’s wishes, there will be no services. Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. have been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com for full obituary or to sign a register book.