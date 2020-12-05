Bel Air, Maryland -- Brian Scott Miller, age 50 of Bel Air died on December 1, 2020 in Towson, Maryland after a 2-year battle with cancer.

He was born on April 20, 1970 in Lock Haven to parents John E. Miller and Linda O. Miller.

He graduated from Bald Eagle Nittany High School in 1988 and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1988 to 1994 aboard the USS Stark as a Sonar Technician. While in the Navy he received the South East Asia Medal, The Sea Service with Bronze Star, The Navy F Ribbon, The Coast Guard Special Operation Service Ribbon, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Brian's natural curiosity and problem solving ability served him well during his career in civil engineering. A graduate of Penn State University, he frequently assumed a senior technical role on large projects for various firms including HDR, URS and AECOM. Most recently, Brian served as a Senior Engineer for CEM, focusing his talents on stream restoration and stabilization projects within the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Perhaps Brian's greatest gift was his ability to mentor young engineers. By sharing his lessons learned in a straightforward, patient, and often humorous way, he was able to teach complex concepts to junior staff and help them further develop their talents.

There were many facets of Brian that helped to make him the man that we all knew and loved. When he wasn’t dedicating his time to work and friends, he could be found either out enjoying nature or being the ever-loving father that he was. Brian’s greatest life loves included hunting with family, bicycling with friends and family, taking a kayak out with anyone willing to try, and hiking with his daughter or his long-time friend, Anna Douty.

He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Hill (Andrew), stepdaughter Ashlyn Hill (Zachary) and grandson Phillip Foote, his parents John E. Miller and Linda O. Miller. He is also survived by his brothers Michael Miller (Norma Merrill) and Duane Miller (Kristen Miller) and by his niece Jordan Miller and nephew Travis Merrill (Kristin) as well as their children Travis Merrill Jr. and Jacob Merrill.

At his request, no visitation will be held. A memorial service will be held later, to be announced.

A memorial service will be held later, to be announced.