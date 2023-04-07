Williamsport, Pa. — Brian Scott Manley, Jr., gained his angel wings on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A gentle, courageous, and loving soul, Brian brought immense joy and love to his family during his brief time on Earth.

He was born on March 19, 2023, in Danville to his loving parents, Brian S. Manley and Courtney R. Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his eight siblings, Rylan Wilson, Jayden Manley, Brycen Manley, Greysen Wilson, Oaklynn Manley, Arlyn Whah, Ezrah Wilson, and Rosalie Moyer. He was also cherished by his maternal grandparents, Christina Bush of Middleburg and Dustin Wilson of Whitehall, and his paternal grandparent, Julie Springman (Kenneth) of Williamsport. Brian was blessed with an abundance of love from his maternal great-grandparents, Thomas and Alice Pennell of LaPlata, Md., Freddie and Donna Bush of North Syracuse, N.Y., and Patricia Thieshusen of Fla., as well as his paternal great-grandmother, Fredericia Manley of Muncy. Brian's memory will also be held dear by his three uncles, Dustin Wilson, Anthony Manley (Cheyenne), and Nathaniel Springman; and his two aunts, Samantha Manley (Ryen) and Gabriella Springman. In addition, he was loved by special friends Joe and Jennifer Benner, who were an important part of his life. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Johnny Manley II; maternal great-grandfather, J.T. Thieshusen; and paternal great-grandfather, John Manley.

As we remember Brian Scott Manley Jr., let us celebrate the love, joy, and precious moments he brought to our lives. Though his time with us was short, his impact was immeasurable, and he will forever be our precious angel. During his time with us, Brian's favorite pastime was being swaddled in the loving arms of his mommy and daddy. He enjoyed making funny faces and kicking his little legs, which always brought smiles and laughter to those around him. Brian's giggles were a testament to the happiness and love that surrounded him. He also had a special bond with his favorite stuffed elephant, which provided him with comfort and joy.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. The family will receive family and friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Brian’s name to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 862 Carnegie, PA 15106.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Brian’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

