Williamsport, Pa. — Brian K. Beam, 55, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Brian was born on September 18, 1967 in Washington, Pa. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was awarded the Army Achievement medal.

For over 30 years, Brian worked at Wire Rope Works, Inc. and was a proud member of the United Steelworkers Union. He enjoyed building Ram Trucks, listening to and sharing his knowledge of music. Above all else, Brian loved his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa (Weigel) Beam whom he celebrated his 34th wedding anniversary with on May 20, 2023. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Witt (Lindsey Jr.) and Tessa Bower (Nathan) all of Jersey Shore; five beloved granddaughters, Ashlynn, Morgan, Bryanna, Jalynn, and Skylar; and his grand dogs, Brooklyn, Koda, Titan, and Luna.

Memorial donations in Brian’s name may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Rd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Online condolences may be made on Brian’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Beam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.