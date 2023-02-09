Lock Haven, Pa. — Brian Eric Topp, known to all as “Topper,” was reunited with his family in heaven on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Born January 17, 1963 in Albion Michigan, he was the fourth of five children. Brian graduated from Bald Eagle Nittany High School in 1985.

Brian worked for Corning Asahi for many years until the factory closed. After that, he started his own company, Topper’s Toters, in which he provided transportation to the Amish community. His clients soon became family and friends who have cared for him as their own. Brian was a trials bike enthusiast and a member of the Durty Dabbers club. He also loved to play the guitar and was self-taught. He loved to kayak and ski.

In July of 1992, he received one of life’s greatest blessings, his daughter Briana Houtz, who survives. Known in her younger years as little B, now as Bree, Briana brought so much joy to his life. His life was focused around her. In 2018, Brian welcomed Kyle Houtz to the family as his son-in-law but loved him as his own son. In 2020, he became a grandfather for the first time, welcoming his granddaughter, Teagan Jade. In 2022, he became a grandfather again, this time welcoming a grandson, Carson Jude. His family meant everything to him.

Brian was an animal lover. He had many dogs over the years. He leaves behind his beloved pits, Bella and Bubba. He was known to feed and care for squirrels, rabbits, and deer. He loved nature and its beauty.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Martin Topp and Elsie Pearl Topp. Also preceding him in death were his siblings: Randall C. Topp, Barry M. Topp, and Ralena N. Topp.

Surviving are his sister, Lori Ann Sankey along with her husband, who was not only his brother in law but also his best friend, Thomas Sankey. He also leaves behind Cindy Myers, the mother of his daughter, who stayed by his side through the years. Also surviving are his nephews, Justin Topp and Jason Topp along with his niece, Billie Topp. He will be missed by Rachel Myers, Bree’s sister, who he thought of as his own.

Brian was a ray of light through his long battle with cancer, lifting up others with his positive attitude and sense of humor. He fought hard and he fought the good fight. He leaves behind many friends and family. The world is a better place because he was in it.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, with Rev. Alan Eckenroad officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Lamar.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Topp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

