Williamsport -- Brian D. Dolley, 52, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 25, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born June 25, 1968 in Williamsport, he was a son of Judy L. Dolley, of Williamsport, and the late Donovan Taylor.

Brian was a 1986 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. He was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed fishing, Rock Run, and was the Green Bay Packers' BIGGEST fan.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his siblings: Michael D. Dolley, of Edison, N.J., Lisa K. Ginoble (Ernest), of Williamsport, Rachel D. Smith (Zachary), of Montoursville, Terri Wheeland, Donovan Taylor Jr. (Ann Marie), Pam Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Cindy Gotschall (Thomas) and Jeff Taylor (Lorrie); 11 nieces and nephews: Zachary, Matthew, Jacob, Jhelo, Anthony, Vincent, Dominic, Giana, Geno, Maggie and Oliver; a great-nephew, Lorenzo, and companion, Lisa Feist.

A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, January 29 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face covering and remain in your car upon arrival for the visitation until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help the family on Brian's Memorial Page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.