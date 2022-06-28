Montoursville — Brian A. Michael, 52, of Montoursville died Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Born February 23, 1970 in Bloomsburg, he was the son of Charles Michael and the former Deborah Mazol. He and his wife, the former Kristine M. Columbine, were married October 12, 1991. Together they celebrated 30 years of marriage.

Brian was a 1988 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. He worked at Data Papers for over 30 years, beginning as a machine operator and recently in the maintenance department.

Brian was an active member of the Keystone Hook and Ladder Fire Company. He loved racing his Ford Taurus SHO, riding his snowmobile, working on cars, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his parents, Charles and Dianne Michael, of Bluffton, S.C. and Deborah and Robert Fenstermaker, of Jersey Shore; a daughter and son-in-law, Kaitlyn M. and Logan Berkheimer, of Montoursville; a sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Shawn Merrill, of Jersey Shore, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Melanie Scaife, of Williamsport, a nephew Brian Gottschall and nieces Tara Gottschall, Paige Emerick, and Samantha Merrill; as well as an uncle and several aunts.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9 at Saint John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport, with the Rev. Dr. Lenore Hosier officiating and the Rev. Dr. Lori Betsworth assisting.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Brian’s name may be made to Paternostro Cancer Foundation, P. O. Box 1862, Williamsport, PA 17703.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Michael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.