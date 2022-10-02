Montgomery — Brett Michael Diehl, 34, of Montgomery died unexpectedly Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home.

Born November 9, 1987 in Williamsport, he was a son of Joseph and Brenda (Morey) Diehl of Elimsport.

Brett attended Montgomery schools. He currently worked at Kings Garage, Montgomery.

An avid fisherman, he enjoyed going out on his boat and spending time at the river lot. Brett was fond of sprint car racing and loved riding four wheeler with his daughter.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a daughter, Trinty Diehl, of Elimsport; a sister, Christy (Davey) Miller, of Turbotville; two brothers, Joseph II (Krystal) Diehl, of Montgomery and Justin (Venessa) Diehl, of Elimsport; eight nieces and nephews, Dylan Miller, Bub Wettlaufer, Shane Miller, Summer Miller, Hailey Diehl, Gwen Fisher, Carsyn Diehl, and Hunter Guisewhite; and paternal grandmother, Betty Hagenbuch (Don Ritter), of Winfield.

He was preceded in death a son, Trent Michael Diehl; paternal grandfather, Grant Sr. (Georgie) Diehl; maternal grandfather, John Morey; and maternal grandmother, Charlotte (Donald) Smith.

A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced in the future.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

