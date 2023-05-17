Williamsport, Pa. — Brett A. Engel, 48, a resident of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on May 4, 2023.

Born in Williamsport on March 16, 1975, he was a son of Thomas and Carol (Yarema) Engel.

Brett was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School and Penn State University. He worked as a lead associate for 16 years at Booz Allen Hamilton in Virginia. He also enjoyed CrossFit and volleyball and was a fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Phillies. He was also a Charter Member of the NBTD Fantasy Football League.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His warmth, kindness, and infectious smile touched the lives of many.

In addition to his parents of Williamsport, Brett is survived by his children Alex and Emily; his spouse Heather; brother Brimmer (Abbi) Engel; sister Brittnee (Morgan) Roan; and nieces and nephews, Kacen, Ocie, and Bryten Engel, and Mason, Mollie, and Max Roan.

The family will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church the day of services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701. Burial will follow at Stoltz Cemetery, Cogan Station.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been assisting with final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS), 630 Wildwood Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.