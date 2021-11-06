Montoursville -- Brenda Lee Jacobs of Montoursville was taken too soon on Dec. 27, 2003.

Born Sept. 21, 1964 in Williamsport, Brenda was a daughter of the late Neil Sr. and Dorothy (Fromille) Ebert.

Brenda was a 1982 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She enjoyed taking her kids swimming, camping, shopping and just having fun.

Surviving are a daughter, Monica M. Jacobs, and a son, Kyle S. Jacobs, both of Williamsport; granddaughter, Sophie R. Geiger; two sisters, Karen Ebert and Margaret Kiessling, both of Williamsport; a brother, Neil Ebert Jr. (Mary) of Danville; a step-mother, Myrna Byrne-Ebert of Montoursville; and former husband and close friend, Gary S. Jacobs, who later passed in 2008.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

