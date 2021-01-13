Hughesville -- Brenda L. Hausammann, 62, of Hughesville died unexpectedly Sunday, January 10, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born October 6, 1958 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Patrea A. (Chamberlain) Allen and Rex P. Allen, of Williamsport. On April 17, 1982 she married Kurt Hausammann Jr., who survives. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage.

Brenda was a 1976 graduate of Williamsport High School. She received her associates degree in Parks and Recreation and her bachelor’s degree in Individual Family Studies, both from Penn State University. Brenda previously worked for Lycoming County Children and Youth and the Commonwealth Bank. Most recently she worked as a domestic relations officer for Lycoming County.

Brenda was a faithful Episcopalian who often studied her Bible and worshipped via televised services. She was a passionate PSU football fan who rarely, if ever, missed a chance to cheer for her beloved Nittany Lions. She was also an avid Sudoku puzzler, reader of poetry, and lover of animals, especially cats and horses. Brenda loved the thrill of finding a great shopping deal and collecting jewelry. Rarely, if ever, would you find a stronger supporter of loved ones throughout all their endeavors.

Surviving in addition to her father and husband are two sons and daughters-in-law, Kurt III and Rosanna Hausammann, of Hughesville and Patrick B. and Christine Hausammann, of Winchester, Virginia; a brother and sister-in-law, Rex B. and Teresa Allen, of Dover; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Paul Eisner, of Williamsport; and two grandchildren, Lana and Enza Hausammann.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Brenda’s name be made to either Appalachian Horse Rescue, 1201 Yergers Rd #9626, Linden, PA 17744 or LAPS, 195 Phillips Park Drive, South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com