Williamsport — Brenda Gail Mitchell or better known as "Big Brenda" and "Momma Brenda" to friends and family, 78, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 18, 1944 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late P.D. and Amelia (Ellison) Mitchell.

Brenda was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and the Newport Business Institute. She was previously employed as a legal secretary for Henry Mitchell Esquire and was most recently employed at PPL as a customer service representative.

Brenda was a devoted Christian and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she was active in a senior citizens group. She enjoyed reading the Bible, buying Avon products, and scrolling through her new Facebook account. Brenda loved all things the color green, Utz pretzels, and will be very missed for famous mint tea and baked pretzels. Most of all Brenda loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is her beloved daughter Brenda Rebekah Mitchell of Williamsport; her three grandchildren Gianna Brielle Mitchell, Aria Monique Mitchell-Johnson, and Zamir Alim Williams; two brothers Dr. Percy David Mitchell (Laurie) of Dayton, Ohio and George Anthony Mitchell of Williamsport; a sister-in-law Rebecca Mitchell of Milton; grand dog Kane Man; and grand cat Katie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Henry Welsey Mitchell.

A funeral service to honor the life of Brenda will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Brenda’s name to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 862 Carnegie, PA 15106 or at (www.cancer.org).

Online condolences may be left on Brenda's memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

