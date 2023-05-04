South Williamsport, Pa. — Brant Paul Quinn, 51, of South Williamsport passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his home.

Born March 26, 1972 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Terry Paul Quinn and Pauline Beck Noviello.

Brant served in the United States Army as a light wheel vehicle mechanic from 1992 until his Honorable Discharge in 1995.

He continued his passion and devotion to hard work as a mechanic through his professional years.

Brant enjoyed staying active, which included exercising and going for walks. He liked music and playing his guitar, was an avid reader and writer, and enjoyed building and fixing things. Most of all, Brant cherished the time he spent with his son, Ethan.

He is survived by his son, Ethan Quinn of Montgomery; a sister, Jessalee Kline of South Williamsport; a brother, Rance Quinn of Kansas; his granddaughter, Olivia Cramer of Williamsport; and six step-siblings.

Per Brant’s wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High Street, Flemington, PA 17745.

