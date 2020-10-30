Avis -- Brandon M. Myers, 44, of Avis passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Manor Care North in Williamsport.

Born December 9, 1975 in Jersey Shore, he was a son to the late Daniel W. Myers Sr. and the former Martha E. Greene.

Brandon was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and the Pennsylvania College of Technology. He was employed by Osmose Inc.

He is survived by two sons, Matthew H. Myers of Avis and Logan R. Myers of Lock Haven and two brothers, Devlin S. Myers, Sr., of Jersey Shore and Daniel W. (Nancy) Myers Jr. of New York.

A time of visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore, followed by graveside service at the Tombs Run Cemetery. Pastor Larry Siikanen will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Welker Funeral Home.