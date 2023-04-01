Williamsport, Pa. — Brandon J. Bernstine, 41, a beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in his hometown of Williamsport.

Born on January 28, 1982, he was a son of the late Jack A. Bernstine and Sherry J. (Wagner) Bernstine of Williamsport.

Brandon was known for his love of fishing and gardening. He took great pride in cultivating bountiful vegetable gardens, which he generously shared with friends and neighbors. Brandon was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He could often be found assisting his neighbors with various tasks, from mowing lawns to helping with house chores.

With a natural ability to make everyone laugh, Brandon brightened the lives of those around him. Family was at the heart of Brandon's life, and he cherished the time spent with his loved ones. He especially enjoyed any time spent with his nephew Zarin, as the two shared a particularly close bond and he was more like a brother to him.

He is survived by his mother, Sherry of Williamsport; his sister, Adrienne Hornberger-Bernstine (Russ Regel); and his two nephews, Zarin Hornberger and Jeziah Hanner; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him beyond belief.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a local addiction recovery organization in Brandon's name or to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Brandon’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

