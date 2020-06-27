Jersey Shore -- Bradley W. Smith, 35, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.

Born August 1, 1984 in Williamsport, he was a son to Jackson Smith and Elizabeth J. Ergott.

Brad was a 2002 graduate of Williamsport High School and attended Penn College. He was employed by Mr. Sticky's.

He is survived by his mother Elizabeth, his sons, Matthew and Ayden Smith; daughters, Ambriel, Kaitlyn, and Isabella Smith; brother, Tylor C. Smith; and his companion, Jennifer Lorson.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

