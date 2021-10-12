Linden -- Brad C. Kibler, 52, of Linden died Friday, October 8, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital.

Born June 26, 1969 in Denver, Colorado, he was a son of the late Robert and Shirley Fry Kibler.

Brad worked for UPMC Susquehanna. He was a fan of Denver Broncos, Penn State Nittany Lions and NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon.

Surviving are his two sons, Kyle Kibler of Linden and Kody Kibler of Cogan Station; siblings, Robert Kibler (Wendy Dobler) of Danville, Steven Kibler (Susan) of Williamsport, Randy Kibler (Amy) of Virginia, Marcia Kibler (Denny) of Turbotville, Lisa Caputo (Les) of Williamsport and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Kristine Kibler.

There will be a visitation and time of remembrance for Brad on Friday, October 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street.

