Lock Haven -- Boyd Abraham McKinney, Sr., 55, passed away suddenly on November 21, 2021, at Lock Haven Hospital.

He was the husband of Cindy McKinney. They shared 37 years of marriage together.

Born in Lock Haven, Pa., he was the son of Shirley Murphy, John Edward McKinney, and Allison Murphy. He attended Lock Haven High School, studied Criminal Justice, attended the Police Academy, and obtained several certifications in Fire and Safety. Most recently, Boyd served as Director of Safety and Security at First Quality Products.

In his many years, Boyd served in the Armed Forces in the Army, served as a police officer in Lamar and Mill Hall, served as an EMT and volunteer fire fighter – Captain. He also worked with Don and Gary Mellott at D&G Auto, volunteered as EMT and Water Rescue for the Lock Haven Boat Regatta and has a list of dedicated roles with Lock Haven Hospital Security, driving for EMS, Andritz, until he found his home at First Quality Products.

Boyd enjoyed spoiling his granddaughters and making memories with his beloved family and friends. He liked going to Casa Mel, Mexico, and Cruises with his family. He also liked to go hunting, never missed Bear Camp, and was a proud member of the Fat Boys Hunting Club.

Boyd will be remembered for his tough exterior, stubbornness, and loudness, but most importantly, his kindness, ability to make people laugh, his efforts to help anyone in need, and his undeniable love for those close to him.

Boyd is survived by his loving wife Cindy, children Boyd McKinney, Jr. (Jenny), Nathan McKinney, Ashley McKinney (Thomas Dressler), Cody McKinney (Erika), and grandchildren Brianna and Caidence Portanova (Ashley) and Penelope (Cody). He is also survived by his siblings Darla Smith (James), John “Ed” McKinney (Sue), Ilene Stitzer (David), Sally McDermot (Clifford), George McKinney (Patricia), Alice Murphy as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Boyd’s family extended further than immediate family. He is also survived by several lifetime brothers. He is predeceased by Shirley Murphy and John Edward McKinney.

Visitation will be held at Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W Main Street, Lock Haven on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the request of the family, MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Yost-Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC, 121 W Main St, Lock Haven, PA 17745 to begin a scholarship fund for his grandbabies.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page



