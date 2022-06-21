Mill Hall — Bonnie Sue Edwards, 63, of Mill Hall passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Meadville, Pa. on December 6, 1958 to Robert and Norma Schrek Minnis.

Bonnie was united in marriage to James R. Edwards on October 18, 1986. She was a 1977 graduate of the Meadville High School and the Pleasant Gap Vo-Tech Nursing School where she obtained her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She had worked in the nursing field for over twenty-five years, at various locations including Lock Haven Hospital, Mill Hall Elementary, Clinton County Correctional Facility, and Foxdale Village Retirement Community. She also was co-founder and administrator of Nightingale's Assisted Living Home in Mill Hall. After retiring from nursing, she worked for Avery-Dennison as a lab technician.

She enjoyed going to Penn State and Pittsburgh Penguins hockey games, camping and boating on the Susquehanna River with friends, traveling, and going to the Outer Banks with her family. She also loved spending time with her grandkids and making memories with them.

In addition to her husband, Bonnie is survived by three sons; Adam (Amy Jacobs) Feleppa of Lock Haven, Eric (Rachel) Edwards of Lock Haven, and Aaron (Ashlee) Edwards of South Williamsport, two brothers; Richard (Joyce) Minnis of Conneaut Lake, Pa. and James (Caroline) Minnis of Paso Robles, California, two sisters; Cynthia (Don) Splitstone of Linesville, Pa. and Anita (Richard) Becker of Little Valley, N.Y., Father-in-law Richard Edwards of Poland, Ohio, sister-in-law Yvonne Edwards of Woodburn, Indiana, brother-in-law Aaron (Julie) Edwards of Olympia, Washington, five grandchildren; Luke Feleppa, Noah Jacobs, Thomas Jacobs, Charlotte Edwards, and Bennett Edwards, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by two brothers; Thomas and Steven Minnis, two nephews; Michael Minnis and Robbie Splitstone, and a niece Sara Newman.

Services and interment for Bonnie will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Clinton County SPCA or the Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA . Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

