Montoursville, Pa. — Bonnie Louise Boyles, 76, of Montoursville, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport, surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 13, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late James F. and E. Louise (Doebler) Bower. On December 23, 1965, she married Donald “Doc” Boyles, who survives. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Bonnie was a 1965 graduate of Loyalsock High School. She worked as an assembler and mechanic for many years at the former GTE Sylvania, Montoursville. From 1986 to 1998, Bonnie served as a manager and co-owner with her husband’s family business, the former Boyles Department Store, Montoursville.

With a strong faith, she was a member of the Farragut Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Montoursville.

Bonnie appreciated the outdoors and loved going camping, fishing, and boating. She also enjoyed traveling and was especially fond of her trips to Pickerel Bay, White Lake, Ontario, where she visited with close friends. Bonnie was an excellent cook and most importantly cherished time spent with her family, including her two sons' sporting events and swim meets and her two granddaughters' band events.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard E. and Michelle Boyles, of Duboistown and Douglas S. and Kimberly Boyles, of Nisbet; one brother and sister-in-law, Edward E. and Marlene Bower, of Williamsport; and two grandchildren, Samantha E. and Hannah M. Boyles.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 3 at the Farragut Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 61 Rt. 864 Hwy, Montoursville, where the funeral will be held at noon with her minister, Pastor Michael A. Hill, officiating.

Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

The family welcomes flowers, however, if desired, contributions in Bonnie’s memory may be made to either the Farragut Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 61 Rt. 864 Hwy Montoursville, PA 17754 or the American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Boyles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.