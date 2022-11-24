Montoursville, Pa. — Bonnie L. Crossley, 70, of Montoursville passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at We Care at Loyalsock.

She was born on January 25, 1952, a daughter of the late Paul W. Crossley and Betty Jane (Pepperman) Crossley, Montoursville. Bonnie was a member of Third Street United Methodist Church, Williamsport. She was a Williamsport Area High School graduate, class of 1969. Bonnie was a Bald Eagle Art League member and contributor to their newsletter. Bonnie was an accomplished artist, photographer of local parks and wildlife, a painter, and a wedding cake baker and designer. She was a huge party planner.

Bonnie was a talented florist. She showcased her skills working at Hometown Floral & Gift, Janet’s Floral Creations, and Wally Wentz Flowers. Bonnie volunteered at church to make hundreds of chocolate eggs for annual fundraisers, sent care packages and cards to family and friends who needed a pick me up. She never lost the art of sending handwritten letters in the mail and had an impressive memory for recalling all family members birthdays and important anniversaries. Bonnie took photos of the TWA angel clouds in Montoursville and had an eye for antiques and loved thrift store shopping. She collected many unique items, loved rock n roll and the Beatles music. During the last two years, Bonnie shared her creativity and laughter with the staff and residents at the We Care (Formally Embassy and Aristacare) facility. She was loved and affectionately called “Bon Bon.” Bonnie was a completely selfless and generous person who always thought of others before herself.

In addition to her mother, Betty, Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Kate Borowski, Las Vegas, Nevada; six sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen, Janet, Linda, Gin, Patty and Teresa; a niece, Erin (Dan); a nephew, Tyler (Sarah); a cousin, Linda; a great-nephew, Corbin; and many cousins and beloved friends. She is preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Crossley; special feline friends, Miss Kitty and Gobi; and a canine companion, Peanut.

A celebration of life service will take place on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Pastors Jim Behrens and Ron Doan officiating at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. There will be a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Bonnie’s name to either Third Street United Methodist Church or the Lycoming County SPCA at www.lycomingspca.org/donate/.

