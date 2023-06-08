Cogan Station, Pa. — Bonnie L. Bartron of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 2, 2023, just a few days before her 72nd birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Kenneth J. Bartron.

Born on June 5, 1951 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Ruth (Alexander) June.

A Williamsport High School graduate, Bonnie dedicated 27 years of her life to The Williamsport Home, where she retired as the head chef. Her love for cooking was evident not only in her professional life, but also in the countless meals she prepared for her family and friends. In her free time, Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was gathering around the dinner table for a home-cooked meal or cheering on her sons and grandchildren at their various activities.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her three sons, Trevor M. Ebner (Crystal) of Williamsport, Christopher M. Ebner (Eileen) of Cogan Station, and Doug A. Bartron of Cogan Station; three grandchildren, Nora Bartron, Storm Ebner, and Paige Ebner; her brother, Craig June (Helen) of Muncy; and her sister, Susan June of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin June.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Bonnie’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Bartron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.