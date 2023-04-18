McEwensville, Pa. — Bonnie Jean Buff, 53, of McEwensville passed away on April 14, 2023 in her sister's arms and surrounded by love.

Bonnie Jean was born in Williamsport on March 10, 1970, a daughter of Wilbur and Geraldine A. (Hughes) Buff.

She was active with the Special Olympics, excelling in bowling, basketball, and track & field. Bonnie Jean was honored as the Hope Enterprises 2000 Person of the Year. Bonnie Jean also was involved with Meals on Wheels; her specialty was hugs with all her meal deliveries. Bonnie Jean would light up every room she walked into and had an infectious smile, she brought joy to everyone she was in contract with. Among her many hobbies was playing Connect Four.

Surviving are her sister, Kathleen Buff Noonan and husband, Mark with whom she lived, and a brother Joseph Dassaro and wife Melissa of Sterling, Colorado, as well as many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport with her friend and neighbor Jonathan Moser officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request memorial contributions in Bonnie Jean’s name may be made to, Special Olympics Lycoming County, at specialolympicspa.org.

Please visit Bonnie Jean’s memorial page to sign a register book or share a fond memory at www.crousefuneralhome.com.

