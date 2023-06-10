Mill Hall, Pa. — Bonnie J. Williams, 69, of Bolopue Road, Mill Hall, passed away June 9, 2023 at the Gatehouse Hospice in Williamsport.

She was born in Lock Haven April 22, 1954 to the late Lester and Helen Schrack Brungard and was raised by Margaret Collins. Bonnie had sold Tupperware in the area for many years, having served as manager and achieving four awarded automobiles. She had worked as a designer and driver for Sweeneys Floral Shop in Lock Haven. Bonnie was a social member of the Lock Haven American Legion.

Bonnie is survived by her significant other, Thomas E. Rothrock; four daughters: Cindy (Keith) Neff, Tracy (Larry) Dickey, Heidi Sneath and Sherry (Todd) Williams, three sons: Zane (Karen) Williams, Matthew (Courtney) Williams & Brad (Katherine) Williams.

Five brothers: Fred (Cathy) Brungard, Carl (Kate) Brungard, William Brungard, Edward (Danielle) Brungard, and Thomas (Jennifer) Brungard; three sisters: Nancy (Richard) Ford, Judy Confer and Kathy (Scott) Newberry;

21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her very close friends: Kay Lamey, Jay, and Carrie Lamey, Bonnie Bair, and June Swope.

Funeral services for Bonnie J. Williams will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC (former Dean K. Wetzler Jr., Funeral Home) 320 Main Street, Mill Hall, PA. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the services. Online thoughts and memories may be made at: www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

