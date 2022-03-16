Williamsport -- Bonnie J. Robertson, 55, of Williamsport died peacefully, Monday, March 14, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 19, 1966 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Joel and Kathleen (Ruch) Robertson.

She had worked as an aid at ManorCare for many years. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards and shopping, but her most treasured time was spent with her grandchildren. She was a member of Southern Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters Laura Robertson, Amber Robertson, and Erica Patt, grandchildren Cheyanne, Kyra, Airianna, Kaydent, Karter, and Marietta J., a sister Beverly Robertson of Williamsport, and her significant other Jamie Lewis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Julian and a sister Brenda Robertson.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com

