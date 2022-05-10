Montoursville -- Bonnie J. Heivly, 77, of Montoursville passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Heivly.

Born November 5, 1944 in Huntersville, she was a daughter of the late Francis E. and Florence M. (Fox) Brown.

Bonnie graduated from Williamsport High School and worked at Sylvania for 17 years and Home Interiors for 20 years. She was affiliated with Faith United Methodist Church, enjoyed traveling out West, and yellow roses. Bonnie loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Meem.”

Surviving are two sons, Shane Heivly (Keisha) and Robert W. Grimes, Jr. (Deneen) all of Montoursville; three grandchildren, William Grimes (Ashley), Vivian Heivly and Lucian Heivly and one great grandchild, Eli Grimes. She also leaves behind three nieces and one nephew.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Marlin and Jim Brown.

A graveside service to honor the life of Bonnie will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Wildwood Cemetery, 91 Wildwood Blvd., Williamsport. Please meet at the cemetery office.

Online condolences may be made on Bonnie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

