Hughesville, Pa. — Bonnie J. Bower (aka "Meem"), 75, of Hughesville passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by family at her home in Penn Township.

Born July 17, 1947 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of Walter F. and Dorothy O. (Fenstemacher) O'Connor. Throughout her younger years, she attended Hughesville High School. On August 22, 1964, Bonnie married her beloved husband, Dale L. Bower, who passed away on June 2, 2006, sharing a wonderful 41 years together.

Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, knitting, sitting on her front porch, riding around the pond feeding her koi fish, and adding to her collection of roosters. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her grand fur babies. Bonnie was also anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first great-grandchild in February of 2023. She was previously employed for over 20 years as a head cook at Renn Elementary School in the East Lycoming School District, retiring in 2009. She was also a member of Picture Rocks United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Doug L. (Theresa) Bower and Scott Bower, both of Hughesville; two daughters, Stacey J. (Bill) Brown and Melinda J. Bower both of Hughesville; five grandchildren, Joshua Strickland, Courtney (Omar) Tactuck, Zachary (Erin) Strickland, Jordan Bower and Madison Bower, and a sister, Nancy (Ronald) Long, of Muncy.

In addition to her husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by a son, Dale Lee Bower, Jr., a sister, Jane I. Mausteller and two brothers, Donald E. O'Connor and Robert F. O'Connor.

At the request of the family, services will be held privately at this time. Services are under the care of McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home-Hughesville 557 E Water St, Hughesville, PA 17737.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

