Muncy -- Bonnie Gauthier Tressler, 75, of Muncy died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born July 17, 1944 in Chester, she was a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Ethel Mae (Barto) Gauthier. She and her husband, Earl C. Tressler, were married April 13, 1963. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage before his death on December 29, 2000.

Bonnie was a 1962 graduate of State College High School and attended Penn State University. She previously worked as a real estate agent for many years. Bonnie retired from the Muncy High School, where she worked as a secretary. Following her retirement, she worked as a part-time assistant for Betty Steinbacher Century 21 Real Estate.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. Bonnie was a member of the Roland Ritter American Legion Post 268 Women’s Auxiliary, Muncy, the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary, Muncy, and the Loyal Order of Moose #866 Muncy Valley Women’s Auxiliary.

Surviving are a daughter, Tamara Tressler-Blewitt, and her husband, Adrian, of West Point, N.Y.; a daughter whom she raised, Kelly Little, of South Williamsport; two sisters, Wanda Givler, and her husband, Jack, of Belleville and Debbie Gauthier, of State College; three grandchildren, JoElle Blewitt, Chad Little and Destiny Little; and three great-grandsons.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Joseph E. Tressler, who died July 28, 1985; a son whom she raised, Curtis Little; and a sister, Jody Quinill.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Bethany Wood, retired United Methodist pastor and the Rev. Paul Toms, retired Presbyterian pastor. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will be held privately in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to the Joseph E. Tressler Scholarship Fund, in care of Muncy High School, 200 W. Penn St., Muncy, PA 17756.

