Jersey Shore -- Bonnia L. (Lucas) Waltz, 84, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

She was married in 1966 to the late Harry J. Waltz, who passed away in 2019.

Bonnia was born on November 9, 1936 in Avis and was the daughter of the late Francis and Della Mae (Fisher) Lucas. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1954. Bonnia had worked from 1989 – 2017 at the Checkpoint Communications as an operator. She enjoyed knitting, reading and traveling.

Bonnia is survived by two sons; Francis C. Waltz (Shelly) of Henderson, Nevada and Clifford L. Waltz (Amy) of Beech Creek, one grandson; McClellan and one sister; Ruth Vannauker of Fairless Hills.

There will be a public viewing 10 – 11 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home.

