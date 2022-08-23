Lock Haven — Bonna June (Schliebener) Ward, 54, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home.

She was married in 1990 to Dalton W. Ward, who survives.

Bonna was born on February 20, 1968 in Williamsport and was the daughter of Annette S. (Phillips) Raymond of Cogan Station and the late Howard L. Schliebener. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School and worked at Hilex in Milesburg.

In addition to her mother Annette and husband Dalton, she is survived by one son; Dalon R. Ward (Tiffanie Snavley) of Lock Haven, one daughter; Katlyn A. Ward (Forrest Hendricks) of Waverly, N.Y., one grandson; Gabriel D. Ward, one brother; Raymond Schliebener (Christine) of Castanea, two sisters; Martha Miller of Cogan Station and April McHenry of Jersey Shore. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by four siblings; Howard Schliebener, Jr., Anthony Schliebener, Jennifer Schliebener and Annis Maneval.

There will be a public viewing 1 – 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Tributes of Life Chapel, 1000 Hill Alley, Jersey Shore (directly behind Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home) where the funeral will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Richard Mosher officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

