Linden, Pa. — Linden's famous walker, known as the “Quenshaquene Lady,” Bonita “Bonny” Robinson, 81, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Surviving is her loving husband of 58 years, Merritt “Ted” Robinson.

Born May 1, 1941 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Mary Catherine (Young) Horn.

She graduated from Jersey Shore High School Class of 1959 and the Williamsport School of Commerce for Secretarial Business in 1961. She worked for the Bureau of Rehabilitation until 1964 and then became a homemaker for her family.

Bonny treasured time spent with her grandchildren and enjoyed putting together puzzles with her family. From holidays to picnics and family gatherings, Bonny was the ultimate host who excelled at cooking and baking and loved to share her gift of hospitality with others. She was an active member of River Valley Church, the former Door Fellowship, for nearly 50 years and served wherever she was needed.

In addition to her husband, she will be missed by her loving family, four children: Daniel Robinson of Linden, Patrick Robinson (Heather) of Avis, Kelly Dart (Keith) of Smethport, and Adam (Kylee) of Rocky Mount, Virginia; 16 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Sandra Ulmer, a brother, Gary Horn (Martha), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bonny was predeceased by her parents and a brother-in-law Harry Ulmer.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bonny will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Twp. Cemetery, Linden. A viewing will be held 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bonny’s name to River Valley Church, c/o Missions 470 Pine St. Williamsport, PA 17701 or House of the Lord Fellowship Church, c/o Well Project PO Box 235 Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be made on Bonny’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

