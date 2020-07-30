Lock Haven -- Bobbie Josephine Balash, 48 of Lock Haven, went to be with our Lord on Sunday July 26, 2020.

She was born on December 16, 1971 in Lock Haven. She was the daughter of Robert A Balash of Pleasant Gap and Jean C Balash (Sevinsky) of State College.

Bobbie was a graduate of Lock Haven Jr./Sr. High School in 1990.

Bobbie was a beautiful and very kind woman. She enjoyed listening to music and singing along; her favorite genre was pop music. She loved being social with her friends. Bobbie had a natural love for cats and dogs and had a feline companion, Zach.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her sister, Ann Lucas (Balash) of Montoursville; her step-mother, Donna J. Balash of Pleasant Gap; her Aunt, Katherine Hahn (Balash) of Karthaus, Uncles Wilber Balash of Clarence and Michael J. Sevinsky of Williamsport; a niece and nephew Amy M. and Joshua D. Lucas of Castanea, and several cousins.

Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19, a private visitation and service will take place.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven.

