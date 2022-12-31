Avis, Pa. — Blayde J. Noltee, 27, of Avis passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home.

He was born on July 9, 1995 in Williamsport and was the son of Jason M. Noltee of Muncy and the late Elise C. (Winkleman).

Blayde enjoyed writing, drawing, video games, fashion, learning, and being a father.

He is survived by his father; Jason M. Noltee and step-mother; Alicia Noltee of Muncy, four daughters Ellyanna, Lilyan, and Adelynn Noltee along with their mother Leeza Rundio of Williamsport, and Amarayis Noltee, daughter of Jurnee Sechrist of Avis, four brothers; Austyn Noltee (Breanna) of Williamsport, Jason Noltee of Salona, Mark Noltee of Salona, and Jason Wurster of Montoursville, one sister; Nicole Ferris (Kris) of Williamsport and Fiancée; Jurnee N. Sechrist of Avis, two step-brothers; Dylan Dewald and Jayden Merrill, and one step-sister; Skilyn Deitrick.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Valley Inn, Duboistown.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Blayde Noltee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

