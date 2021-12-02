Williamsport -- Blanche E. Hoagland-Flinn (Betsy), 88, formerly of Williamsport and a resident of Berwick, passed away at Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, with her family by her side.

Betsy was born in Williamsport on Aug. 18, 1933, a daughter of Archibald M. Jr. and Esther C. (Campbell) Hoagland.

She was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport High School. Prior to starting her family, she had been employed by Lycoming Construction. Until her retirement in 1996, Betsy had been employed as an administrative assistant for 17 years at Anne Arundel County, Parks and Recreation in Annapolis, Md.

Betsy began her involvement in the community while attending high school. From 1951 until 1954 she volunteered 1500 hours with the Ground Observer Corp., keeping watch for enemy planes during the Korean War. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Williamsport. After moving to Berwick, she was involved with the Welcome Wagon, Bridge Club, the Berwick Theatre Group and a local sorority. She enjoyed listening to music, gardening and watching Wheel of Fortune. Betsy’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and with her cats Roxie and Scooter. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her amazing memory and her love for her family.

Surviving is her daughter, Laurie Phelps Leach and fiancé Anton Yalch of Berwick; her son, David G. Phelps and wife Sheila of Berwick; her beloved grandchildren, Brian R. Leach and wife Danielle of Stuart, Fla., Chelsea K. Leach and fiancé Michael Robinson of Berwick, and Rebecca L. Phelps and fiancé Justin Hill of Berwick; her beloved great-grandchildren William and Henry Robinson and Hannah Leach; her brother, Arch Hoagland and wife Laurie of Clovis, California; her nieces (Connie, JoElaine, Judy, Beth, Chrissie, Michelle, Caroline and Rachelle) and her nephews (Bill, Scott, and John). Also, her best friend and caregiver, Wanda Adams of Berwick and her best friend of many years, Nikki Dockey Hess of Lancaster (they called themselves Thelma and Louise).

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Nancy Drum and JoAnn English, her husband, Stephen D. Flinn, and a nephew, Adam Snyder.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wildwood Cemetery, 1151 Cemetery St., Williamsport. The family will provide flowers. Memorable contributions in Betsy’s honor can be made to the Animal Resource Center or a charity of your choice.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign an online register book.

