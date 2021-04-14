Rauchtown -- Bill Raudabaugh, 65, of Rauchtown passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021.

He was born October 27, 1955 in Jersey Shore to Robert and Janice (Getgen) Raudabaugh. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Suzan (Stout), and son-in-law, Howard Daugherty.

Bill enjoyed fishing, hiking, and riding his motorcycle. He honorably served in the United States Army and retired from Textron Lycoming.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Lamey; four daughters, Erin (Jason) Embick, of Jersey Shore, Randi Daughterty, of Lock Haven, Ruie (Mark) Butler, of Montoursville, and Renee (Jim) Carr, of Montoursville; was Pop Pop to 10 grandchildren; step children, Jeff Lamey and Jennifer Hahn; and his siblings, Bobby, Dave, Joey, Rita, Joan, Mary, Brenda and Randy.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.