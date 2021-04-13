Muncy -- Beverly June Weikel, 90, of Muncy passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Muncy.

Beverly was born Dec. 28, 1930 in Williamsport and is the daughter of the late William and the late Florence Mae (Hummel) Miller. Beverly married Max Franklin Weikel on Aug. 25, 1954 and they shared 48 years of marriage.

Beverly worked at Leader Nursing Home in Williamsport for over 20 years. She loved visits from her children and grandchildren, listening to music and singing along, watching game shows and answering trivia questions.

She is survived by three daughters: Kathy M. Kline of Hughesville, Linda M. (Randy) Freeman of Lewisburg W. Va., Nancy J. Douty of Elizabethville; two sons: Max F. Weikel, Jr. of St. Clair, Richard P. (Kim) Weikel of Shippensburg; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren, and her pet cockatiel, Popcorn.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by husband, Max Franklin Weikel, Sr. on Jan. 27, 2003, a brother, and four sisters.

Family and friends are invited to attend Beverly’s 11 a.m. graveside service on Wednesday, April 14 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.