South Williamsport -- Beverly June Myers, 74, residing at Our House Personal Care Home, 327 South Howard Street, South Williamsport, went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Born March 19, 1947 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Cleda A. Myers.

Beverly worked as a caregiver for many years. She had a love for dogs and knew that when she arrived at the pearly gates if there was any hesitation about letting her in, she would only have to give a bark as “All dogs go to Heaven.” Her “first true love” was the one and only Mickey Mouse. Known for her great big personality and wise off hand jokes, Beverly was a joy to be around.

She was a former member of Sweet Adeline’s and enjoyed singing in the choir of the former St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Newberry.

Beverly is survived by a distant cousin, Cheryl Whitaker, lifelong friend, Lorraine Confer, and many other good friends.

A graveside service to honor the life of Beverly will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

