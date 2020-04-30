Muncy -- Beverly Jean Wodrig, 83, of Muncy passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home.

Beverly was born on Sunday, November 8, 1936 in Bloomsburg and was the daughter of the late Howard and Arbutis May (Musselman) Force. Beverly married Howard Ray Wodrig on July 4, 2011.

Beverly enjoyed cooking, baking, church, reading her bible, gardening, spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband: Howard Ray Wodrig , eight daughters; Justine (Jim) Temple of Linden, Loretta Temple of Muncy, Robin (Dusty) Dunn of Elimsport, Laurie Guthrie of Williamsport, Kathy Buxton of Williamsport, Betty Brenington of Watsontown, Deborah (Robert) Barrows of Muncy, Jane Bitler of Muncy, two sons; Joe Temple of Millville, Kenneth Wodrig of Muncy, three brothers; Sherm Barto of Muncy, Howard Lester of Salt Lake City, UT, Howard Force Jr. of Kingston, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Beverly is predeceased by 2 sisters.

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with Rev. Dan Cale officiating.

In Beverly’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Institute, 1948 East 3rd St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

