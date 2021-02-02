Hughesville -- Beverly J. Walters, 79, of Hughesville passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at her home.

Beverly was born December 20, 1941 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Victor G. and the late Mamie A. (Ryder) Summers. She married Roy I. Walters on April 1, 1959 and shared 56 years of marriage.

Beverly enjoyed flower gardening, painting pictures, wildlife and the time she spent with her grandchildren. She was a collector of many things such as knickknacks, beer signs, and elephants.

She is survived by a son, two daughters: Deborah I. (Edgar) Whitmoyer of Hughesville, Gloria L. (Todd) Kepner of Muncy, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Beverly is predeceased by her husband Roy I. Walters on November, 9, 2015, a granddaughter and by a grandson.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In Beverly’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the SPCA 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, Pa 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

