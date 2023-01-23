Williamsport, Pa. — Beverly J. Hinkelman, 88, of Williamsport died peacefully Friday, January 20, 2023 at Rose View Nursing Center.

Born September 15, 1934 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William and Beulah (Shank) Clark.

Beverly was a graduate of Williamsport High School class of 1952. She retired from the Williamsport Area School District after 20 years of service as a secretary at Woodward Elementary. Beverly and her husband Owen enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, and classic cars together. She had a personality that would brighten and bring laughter to any room. Beverly enjoyed singing, going to lunch with her friends, and cooking Sunday meals for all to enjoy. The best times of her life were spent with her loving family.

Surviving are two children, Owen “Bill” Hinkelman, III (Suzanne) of Trout Run and Barbara Diane Dalena (Daren) of Cogan Station; four grandchildren Julian and Celena Hinkelman and Jaxon and Maddix Dalena, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Owen W. Hinkelman in 2018, and two siblings, Dolores Shemory and Wendell Clark.

A funeral service to honor the life of Beverly will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Cogan Station. A viewing will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday at Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Beverly’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

