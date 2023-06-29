Watsontown, Pa. — Beverly Foust Staman, 77, of Watsontown passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Bev was born September 5, 1945 to Harold E. and Edna Rovenolt Foust.

Besides her husband, Bev is survived by her two sons, Matthew (Alan) and Michael (Maria) and three grandchildren; Alexandria, Zachary, and Joshua Staman; two brothers, Ron Foust (Bev) and Bob Foust, four nieces, and a nephew. On the Staman side are a brother-in-law, Stacy, two nieces, and a nephew. There are many great nieces and nephews as well.

She was very active in high school and graduated from Warrior Run in 1963. At the Pennsylvania State University, she served as president of the service sorority, Gamma Sigma Sigma, and was a member of the women’s chorus. She received a degree in Business Education from Penn State in 1967. Bev married her college sweetheart, David W. Staman, shortly after, and they were happily married for 55 years.

Bev taught school in Delaware for two years and was a substitute teacher for a variety of subjects for many years in Warrior Run and Montgomery. In 1984 she became a licensed real estate agent for Century 21 in Muncy and enjoyed helping people find a home. She retired in 2001.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling and managed to visit nearly all the states as well as many Caribbean Islands and European countries over the years. Bev’s family hosted the first foreign exchange student in the Warrior Run School District in her senior year and she and her Turkish sister, Ilgun Ciftci, remained in touch ever since 1963. One of the couple’s favorite trips was the two weeks spent in Turkey visiting Ilgun and her family. Ilgun also came to the States many times over the years.

Bev was a very social person who enjoyed being involved in her community. She was one of the founding members of the Warrior Run Women’s Club and served in nearly every office and as the chair of several committees. She obtained the homes for the club’s annual Holly Trail for many years, once making over 100 phone calls to persuade homeowners to participate in the event.

She also served on the board of the Pennsylvania Federation of Women’s Clubs as a District Junior Director, Leadership Chair, Education Chair, Co-fundraising Chair, President’s Project District Chair, and Helping Hands Chair. She enjoyed attending state conventions and leadership conferences for many years. She was also on the Watsontown Bi-Centennial Committee.

Bev was usually very involved in the planning of nearly every class reunion and was proud to raise funds and help design a stained glass window in honor of classmate Rick Ritter who was killed in Vietnam. The window was placed in the Warrior Run High School Library and dedicated at the 55th class reunion in 2018.

Singing in a barbershop chorus in 1970 when Dave was stationed at Goose Bay Air Force Base, Canada, led to starting a quartet back home. In 2001, Bev became a charter member of the Heart of Pennsylvania Women’s barbershop chorus in Lewisburg, where she served as contact person as well as Mistress of Ceremonies, and loved entertaining the audience with jokes that she collected. She was also a member of the Buffalo Valley Singers and the Harvest Festival Chorus in Milton for many years.

Swimming was a favorite activity, and Bev spent many satisfying hours swimming laps, doing water pilates, and water aerobics. She relished her neighborhood children sharing their pool and helped teach many of them how to swim. At the age of 57 she became certified as a lifeguard for the Milton YMCA and taught Moms and Babies swim classes, arthritis aquacise, water pilates, and aerobic classes.

Bev was also an avid reader and during the Covid-19 pandemic read a book every day or two. She loved playing cards and games with her sons and grandkids, who were the light of her life.

There will a celebration of Bev's life planned at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory a memory or condolence for the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

