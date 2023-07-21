Williamsport, Pa. — Beverly D. Spencer, 72, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 16, 1950 she was a daughter of the late Golman and Selma Hiller.

She had a go with the flow personality and was happy to be around those she loved. She enjoyed spending time outside, fishing, and being around animals. However, the true cornerstone of Beverly's life was her family. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is her daughter Connie “CJ” Houseweart (Robert), of Montoursville; three grandchildren, Bristal Preston( Caleb Lane), Riley Bull (Kaylin Ives), and Jayden Bull (Breanna Stahle); three great-grandchildren, Aleah, Emma, and Chase; three siblings, Bill Hiller (Beth), George Hiller (Elsie) and Marion Jordan; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Walt and Penny Hiller.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Beverly’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Spencer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

