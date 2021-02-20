Hughesville -- Beverly “Bev” Frantz, 89, of Hughesville died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at her home.

Born October 24, 1931 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Sylvester and Grace (Rupert) Miller. Her husband of 53 years, Ellis G. Frantz, preceded her in death on September 24, 2002.

Bev attended the Muncy High School and was employed at the former Montgomery Mills, Fox’s Family Restaurant and Ground Chuck. She was also a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Mt. Zion Ladies Aide, and the Hughesville Garden Club.

Surviving are a daughter, Marty J. (Wayne) Gordner of Lairdsville; a son, Dan (Mary) Frantz of Frankin, Ky.; three sisters, Mary Kepner of Hughesville, Betty Nelson of Picture Rocks, and Charlotte Foust of Hughesville; two brothers, Oscar Miller of Hawaii and Bob Miller of Muncy; three grandchildren, Michelle McCabe, Josh (Brooke) Gordner, and Jason (Sarah) Gordner; and a great-grandson, Camden Gordner.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bev was preceded in death by two brothers, Grover Miller and Harold Miller; and two sisters, Sarah Aderhold and AnnaBelle Reitmeyer.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, c/o Arlene Barto, 1056 Beaver Lake Rd., Hughesville, PA 17737 or Megan's Box, P.O. Box 294, Hughesville, PA 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.