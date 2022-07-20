Watsontown — On Monday, July 18, 2022, Our Beloved Beverly Ann Heverly entered into eternal life.

Born March 7, 1953, Beverly Crawford, the daughter of Ralph and Kathryn (Aunkst), grew up as the loving baby sister to 8 sisters and 3 brothers.

She graduated from Warrior Run High School in 1971. She was employed by West Pharmaceutical as a dedicated employee for over 30 years. She was also employed by Watsontown Nursing as a hard working and loved housekeeper; and then she dedicated her time to work in the cafeteria at Baugher Elementary. There she was known as “grammy” and was loved by so many.

Even through her illness, she never stopped working and creating ever lasting friendships with everyone who she met.

Bev was married to Roland and they celebrated 32 years of marriage on June 7. Along with her husband she will be greatly missed by her daughter Tanya Snyder and grandchildren Samantha, Christopher, and Connor; and step daughter Brenda.

She had a huge heart and a special soul, she is at peace with the Lord now.

At her request there will be no viewing. A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

