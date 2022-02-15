South Williamsport -- Beverly Ann Bower, 92, of South Williamsport died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born August 22, 1929 in South Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lillian (Pentz) Webb. On April 16, 1947 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, she married the love of her life, Paul Vincent Bower, who preceded her in death on July 24, 2019. Together they celebrated 72 years of marriage.

Beverly attended school in South Williamsport. She dedicated her life to her family as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Lawrence Church, where she was previously active in the Altar and Rosary Society.

Beverly enjoyed watching old cowboy movies, but most importantly, spending time with her family. In her later years, she enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband.

Surviving are her loving children, Chris (Gloria) Bower, of Montoursville, Terri (Bill) Hakes, of South Williamsport, Steve (Carol) Bower, of South Williamsport, Kathy (Nate) Grenoble, of Muncy, Pat (Mike) Lechniak, of South Williamsport, Tim Bower, of South Williamsport, Sue (Jim) Brown, of Columbia, Maryland, Debi (Norm) Kristall, of Olney, Maryland, Doug (Jeannette) Bower, of Montoursville and Mary (Steve) Koehler, of South Williamsport; one brother, Lloyd (Nancy) Webb Jr., of Reading; 29 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Paul Bower III; brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Lewis, Gladys, Thelma, Doris, Esther, Phyllis, Mildred, and several in infancy; and one grandson, Nathan Grenoble II.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 17 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 18 at St. Lawrence Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport, with Rev. William Corcoran officiating.

Burial will follow in the Montoursville Cemetery.

If desired, contributions in Beverly’s memory may be made to St. Lawrence Church Office, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

